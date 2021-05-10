Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $2.14

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $361.85 million and approximately $89.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00318802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

