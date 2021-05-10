Warburg Research Reiterates “€27.50” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.50 ($32.35) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.10 ($23.65).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €23.46 ($27.60) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

