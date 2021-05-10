Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,165 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.