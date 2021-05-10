Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Square comprises about 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $227.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

