Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,386.09.

SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.12, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,142.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

