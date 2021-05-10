Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.92

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.92 and last traded at $142.79, with a volume of 1372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

