Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on W. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.93.

Shares of W stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

