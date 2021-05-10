Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $392.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $392.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on W. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.93.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.