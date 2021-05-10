We Are One Seven LLC Invests $220,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $102.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

