We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,056 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

