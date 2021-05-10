We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX opened at $61.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

