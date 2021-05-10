We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 3,057 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

