Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $295.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

