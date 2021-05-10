Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

