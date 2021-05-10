Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,574 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after buying an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 226,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.41.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit