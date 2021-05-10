Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,574 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after buying an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 226,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.41.

