Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,832 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $54.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.