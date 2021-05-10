Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $265.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $266.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

