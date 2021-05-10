Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

