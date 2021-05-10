Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 272 shares of company stock worth $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

