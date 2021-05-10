Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $229.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.