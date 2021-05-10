Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,426.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,473.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,406.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $888.62 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

