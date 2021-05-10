WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $97.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

