Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

