Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

