Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,013,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $30,169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $11.50 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

