Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Martinrea International (MRE)

Martinrea International (TSE: MRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

5/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

4/30/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MRE stock remained flat at $C$13.77 during midday trading on Monday. 204,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Martinrea International Inc alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.65%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.