Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Denbury (DEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denbury (NYSE: DEN) recently:
- 5/3/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “
- 4/19/2021 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $58.81 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 4.01.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
