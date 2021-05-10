Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Denbury (DEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denbury (NYSE: DEN) recently:

5/3/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

4/19/2021 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $58.81 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

