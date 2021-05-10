Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. HSBC raised their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.07.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.