Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $47.91

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.91, but opened at $50.00. Weibo shares last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 19,149 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $24,322,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

