Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $92.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.63.

PNW opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

