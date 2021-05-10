West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$128.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WFG. CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$109.25.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit