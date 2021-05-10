West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$128.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WFG. CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$109.25.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.