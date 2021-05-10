Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.51

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 3444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $962.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

