Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Up 4.2%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.24. 2,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTSHF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.