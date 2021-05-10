Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE WY opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

