Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.84

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 10193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

