William Blair Weighs in on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:MEC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $347.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.