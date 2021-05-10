William Lindeke Driscoll Sells 18,333 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $63.44 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.