Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at ATB Capital

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

TSE WLLW traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$1.31. 85,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

