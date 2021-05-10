Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at ATB Capital

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.
TSE WLLW traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$1.31. 85,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.
About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO)
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.