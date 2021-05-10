Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,368 shares of company stock worth $942,512. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

WING opened at $146.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.