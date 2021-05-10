WINkLink One Day Trading Volume Tops $172.29 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $372.91 million and approximately $172.29 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00246094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $686.39 or 0.01180599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.17 or 0.00755374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,059.84 or 0.99863452 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

