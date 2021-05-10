Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Major Shareholder Sells $786,000.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WINA traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.52. 5,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $200.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Winmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

