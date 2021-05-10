Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

