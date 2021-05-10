Wouter Latour Sells 100,000 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 10,273,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,478,057. The company has a market cap of $771.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vaxart by 163.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.