WSP Global (WSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect WSP Global to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion.

Shares of WSP opened at C$127.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$131.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$114.02. The firm has a market cap of C$14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSP. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.27.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

