WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $39.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

WW International stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

