Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS XIACF traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,143. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

