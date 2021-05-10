Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

