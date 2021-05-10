Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

