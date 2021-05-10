XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of XPEL by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

