XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $992.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 116.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

