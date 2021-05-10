Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.22

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 13839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YZCAY shares. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

